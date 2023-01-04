INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Tata Open Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde to visit Balewadi Stadium

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis will be visiting the Balewadi Stadium here on Thursday to witness the thrilling tennis action of the Tata Open Maharashtra.

South Asia’s only ATP 250 event has been organised by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra, for the fifth year here.

“We look forward to welcoming Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Tata Open Maharashtra. We are fortunate enough to receive support from both of them throughout the tournament,” said Tournament Director and Chairman of MSLTA, Prashant Sutar.

The tournament is witnessing the presence of World No. 17 Marin Cilic and 16 other Top-100 players in a highly competitive singles field this year.

In doubles, the three-time Grand Slam champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury are among the key attractions.

“Government’s support always plays a crucial role in the growth of sports. Both, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have been actively involved in sporting revolution in the state. Their presence at the tournament will motivate the players as well as the organisers,” said Sunder Iyer, joint secretary of All India Tennis Association and Secretary of MSLTA.

The prestigious tournament started on January 2, and will run till January 7.

