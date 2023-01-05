INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Tata Open Maharashtra: Marin Cilic pulls out of quarterfinal after knee injury (Ld correcting dateline)

Top seed Marin Cilic of Croatia withdrew from his quarterfinal match of the Tata Open Maharashtra on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Cilic, who was scheduled to play Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor in the last-eight match, sustained an injury during the warm-up.

“Very sorry that I couldn’t come out again today to compete. Today during the warm-up I injured my knee and unfortunately it didn’t get better until I was about to go out on the court,” Cilic said in a statement released by the organizers on Twitter.

“Thanks to the fans for the great support this week, it was fantastic. I’m looking forward to return to India in the future to compete over here again,” he added.

Griekspoor will play Aslan Karatsev in the semifinals, who has defeated Pedro Martinez 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

— IANS

bc/cs

20230105-175204

