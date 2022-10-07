Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, on Friday announced to expand its business footprint in Rajasthan.

Participating in the ongoing Invest Rajasthan summit here, the company said it plans to develop up to 8,000 MW of utility scale projects, 1,000 MW of solar rooftop projects and 1,50,000 solar pumps in the next five years in the state.

Tata Power, along with its fully-owned subsidiary Tata Power Solar, will expand its presence in the state to generate clean energy through solar power.

The company employs more than 4,500 people in Rajasthan, and its expansion projects will generate employment for 6,000-8,000 people in the next five years.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “Both in terms of potential and what has been done so far, Rajasthan has today emerged as a role model to produce green energy through solar power. I am happy to be here for the Invest Rajasthan summit. With its already strong footprint in the state, Tata Power is fully poised to make Rajasthan future ready and realise its full potential and emerge as a green powerhouse of the country. We will continue to build on all three business – EPC, solar pump and solar rooftop, for the benefit of farmers, industries and common citizens of this frontier state.”

Rajasthan is an important state for Tata Power’s renewable business. The company presently has a portfolio of 4,939 MWp. Till date, Tata Power has commissioned 2,066 MW in Rajasthan and around 2,873 MW capacity of solar projects are under construction in the state and will be completed in the next 12-24 months.

Tata Power plans to have a renewable power portfolio of 10,000 MW in the state in the next five years.

TP Ajmer Distribution Ltd, a unit of Tata Power, has completed five years of operations and has enhanced consumer experience in Ajmer. Tata Power has also achieved AT&C loss reduction from 22 per cent to 9 per cent.

With respect to solar pumps, Tata Power plans to set up around 1,50,000 solar pumps in the next five years in the state. The company has so far installed nearly 21,600 solar pumps in Jaipur, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Jalore and Bikaner.

“We are also working towards setting up a robust EV charging infrastructure in the state to enable faster transition towards e-mobility. The company has installed over 1,100 home chargers and 100 public chargers in Rajasthan. In the next few years, Tata Power plans to install 10,000 public EV chargers in the state,” said Sinha.

