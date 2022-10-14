INDIATOP NEWS

Tata Power hit by cyber attack, says critical systems safe

NewsWire
0
3

Tata Power on Friday admitted it has been hit by a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure.

The power company, however, said that all its critical operational systems are functioning normally.

“The company has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems. All critical operational systems are functioning,” Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

However, as a measure of abundant precaution, “restricted access and preventive checks have been put in place for employee and customer facing portals and touch points”, it added.

“The company will update on the matter going forward,” Tata Power added.

Tata Power Company Ltd said some of its IT systems were impacted by the cyber attack.

Last month, Union Power Minister R.K. Singh said India’s power network will soon be more future-ready and insulated from cyber attacks with the provision of routine inspections and timely action under the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Earlier this year, Singh informed that there were cyber attacks on the national power grid.

“These were probing attacks in December, January and February. They did not succeed. But we are aware,” he had said.

20221014-222606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bitcoin scandal: Cong trying to keep non-issue alive, says K’taka CM

    R’than: NIA chargesheets 11 in explosives seizure case

    Ashok, Sudhir qualify for Hangzhou APG; India finish with 22 medals...

    WBSSC scam: Minister Partha Chatterjee had air-conditioned apartment for 4 pet...