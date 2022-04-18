BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tata Power shares down over 5% on profit booking; Co’s arm raises Rs 4k cr

NewsWire
0
0

Shares of Tata Group tanked sharply on Monday after the company announced its subsidiary Tata Power Renewables had raised Rs 4,000 crore from the BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company.

Analysts attribute Monday’s decline to profit booking.

At 2.16 p.m., the shares traded 5.6 per cent down at Rs 257.65.The first round of capital infusion is expected to be completed by June 2022 and the balance funds will be infused by the end of calendar year 2022.

The proposed investment is expected to fund Tata Power Renewables’ aggressive growth plans.

“Over the next five years, Tata Power Renewables aims to achieve a portfolio of over 20 GW of renewables assets and a market leading position in the rooftop and electric vehicle charging space across India,” it said.

At present, Tata Power Renewables is one of the largest renewable energy companies in India.

Since the start of 2022, the share of the Tata Group company, however, rose 16 per cent cumulatively.

20220418-144602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sitharaman leads delegation in 11th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue

    Record company registrations in April; Covid-hit Maha, Delhi, UP lead charge

    Pune Airport to get swank new Integrated Terminal Building in 18...

    Roposo-owner Glance to acquire ecommerce platform Shop101