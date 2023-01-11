BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tata-run iPhone plant to boost India’s prospects as manufacturing hub: Reports

Tata Group is hopeful of India becoming an electronics manufacturing hub after the conglomerate succeeded in its efforts to take over an iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru, according to reports.

Reports quoting N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer of TCS from an interview, said that the move by the group should be really good for India as it would create an opportunity in the country to manufacture electronics.

Tata Group, the reports further added, has been in talks with Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp. and is looking to finalise the purchase of its assembly factory near Bengaluru by March.

