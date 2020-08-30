Tata Steel congratulates Tiwary for Dronacharya Award

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Tata Steel has lauded Dharmendra Tiwary who was on Saturday conferred with the prestigious Dronacharya Award for his contributions to archery.

Tiwary, chief coach, has been associated with TAA since its inception in 1996. Tata Archery Academy (TAA) is extremely proud to add yet another feather in its cap and the entire Tata Steel family congratulates him on this great feat, a statement said.

Tata Steel celebrated the National Sports Day by reaffirming its commitment to Sports and honouring the sports legends of the country.

The company remembered the visionary Dorabji Tata and honoured country’s hockey legend, Dhyan Chand, for their unparalleled contributions to the Indian sports.

India celebrates National Sports Day on the birth anniversary of hockey star Dhyan Chand, who won three gold medals in Olympics for India in 1928, 1932, and 1936.

Dorabji Tata was the first president of the Indian Olympic Committee and financed India’s very first contingent to participate in the world’s biggest sporting event – Olympic Games in 1920.

Speaking on the occasion, Chanakya Chaudhary, vice president, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said: “It is a proud day for each one of us at Tata Steel and Jamshedpur. We are delighted that Shri Dharmendra Tiwary has been awarded the prestigious Dronacharya Award 2020 for Archery. We thank him for his contributions and congratulate him for bringing glory to Tata Archery Academy, Jamshedpur. It is an honour to have him guide our young sportspersons and lead them to become world-class archers.”

“Sports is an integral part of Tata Steel’s cultural fabric. We will continue to strive to take forward the legacy of Sir Dorabji Tata to encourage Sports. In this spirit, we at Tata Steel celebrate the National Sports Day and reaffirm our commitment to Sports,” he further added.

To mark the occasion, a panel discussion including panelists – Gurbux Singh, Hockey Olympian, Ashok Kumar, Hockey Olympian and son of Major Dhyan Chand, Vece Paes, Hockey Olympian, Dilip Tirkey, Hockey Olympian and Ex- Indian Team Captain, Farzan Heerjee, Chief Protocol & Sports, Tata Steel and Indian Golf Union, Council Member, Leander Paes, Tennis Legend and eight times Olympian, was held to commemorate the greatest hockey legends.

The panelists discussed their sports journey, challenges and contribution of Sir Dorabji Tata in paving the way for India’s sporting journey.

The Sports Division of Tata Steel conducted various virtual sports activities ranging from Fun Sports and Health Awareness, workshops, followed with a webinar for TT players, Handball players and coaches, Yoga Competition, online chess, plank competition, and Karate championship among others.

These activities were organised from August 13-28. The entire series saw participation from more than 500 sportspersons and coaches. A webinar with former cricket legends was also conducted on Aug 27 that saw participation of Arun Lal, Saba Karim, Rajesh Chauhan and Maninder Singh as Panelists.

–IANS

dm/rs/