BUSINESS/ECONOMY

Tata Steel steam leak: Two in intensive care, 16 remain hospitalised in Odisha

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons, who sustained critical burn injuries in the steam pipe burst at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, are under intensive care.

“Of the 18 burn victims admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, two remain in intensive care under the vigilant watch of medical professionals, including a team from Tata Steel,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The other individuals are in stable condition and receiving continuous high-quality care, it said.

Another individual, initially admitted for a panic attack at the incident site, is now in good health and expected to be discharged shortly.

According to Tata Steel officials, the accident occurred at the blast furnace power plant of Tata Steel Meramandali in Dhenkanal on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. during inspection.

The injured persons were admitted to the occupational health centre inside the Tata Steel plant and then to a private hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

Meanwhile, both the state government and the company have started investigation into the incident.

20230614-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air reveals aircraft picture, says ‘coming soon’

    Gold price rallying on hopes of a pause by US Fed

    Odisha approves 25 industrial projects worth Rs 5,827cr

    106 mineral blocks auctioned in 18 months since April 2021