Two persons, who sustained critical burn injuries in the steam pipe burst at Tata Steel’s Meramandali plant in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, are under intensive care.

“Of the 18 burn victims admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, two remain in intensive care under the vigilant watch of medical professionals, including a team from Tata Steel,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The other individuals are in stable condition and receiving continuous high-quality care, it said.

Another individual, initially admitted for a panic attack at the incident site, is now in good health and expected to be discharged shortly.

According to Tata Steel officials, the accident occurred at the blast furnace power plant of Tata Steel Meramandali in Dhenkanal on Tuesday at around 1 p.m. during inspection.

The injured persons were admitted to the occupational health centre inside the Tata Steel plant and then to a private hospital in Cuttack for further treatment.

Meanwhile, both the state government and the company have started investigation into the incident.

20230614-142603