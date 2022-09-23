Steel major Tata Steel Ltd will amalgamate seven group companies with itself, the company said.

In a regulatory filing, Tata Steel said its Board of Directors at a meeting held on Friday has approved the seven schemes of amalgamation:

1. Tata Steel Long Products Limited

2. The Tinplate Company of India Limited

3. Tata Metaliks Limited

4. TRF Limited

5. The Indian Steel & Wire Products Limited

6. Tata Steel Mining Limited and

7. S & T Mining Company Limited

According to Tata Steel, each scheme is subject to regulatory approvals.

