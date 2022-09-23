Steel major Tata Steel Ltd will amalgamate seven group companies with itself, the company said.
In a regulatory filing, Tata Steel said its Board of Directors at a meeting held on Friday has approved the seven schemes of amalgamation:
1. Tata Steel Long Products Limited
2. The Tinplate Company of India Limited
3. Tata Metaliks Limited
4. TRF Limited
5. The Indian Steel & Wire Products Limited
6. Tata Steel Mining Limited and
7. S & T Mining Company Limited
According to Tata Steel, each scheme is subject to regulatory approvals.
