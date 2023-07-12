INDIA

Tata Technologies express interest to invest Rs 2,000 crore in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Tata Technologies has come forward to set up three Common Engineering Facilities Centres (CEFCs) in the state by investing Rs. 2,000 crore.

Representatives of the leadership team of the company met large and medium industries minister MB Patil at Vidhana Sabha on Wednesday and submitted the proposal in this regard.

Minister said that the company has intended to set up these centres to facilitate particularly the MSMEs. The proposal is to set up the centres through the PPP model where Tata Technologies will have 70 per cent stakes and the rest 30 per cent stakes will be that of the state government, he said.

This is claimed to be the first proposal for setting up such centres for MSMEs. Each centre is estimated to cost about Rs. 630 crores.

The CEF centres will cater to Advanced Manufacturing 4.0, Electric Vehicle Testing and Aerospace and Defence and vastly benefit the upcoming MSMEs and startups in these sectors, he explained.

Welcoming the proposal Patil said that the government has decided to give preference to strengthening the MSME sector.

He added that each CEF centre would require about 5 acres of land and a decision on providing it will be taken in the coming days.

Pawan Bhageria, President, Pushkaraj, Koulgud, Vice President, Praveen Diwekar, Head (Manufacturing) of Tata Technologies, S.Selva Kumar, Principal Secretary, Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Department of Industries were present.

2023071238120

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth stabbed to death in UP over year-old Instagram reel

    Serie A: De Arrascaeta earns point for Flamengo against Palmeiras

    CBI summons Anubrata Mandal at its office today

    Assam BJP MLA urges PM Modi to demolish Taj Mahal, Qutub...