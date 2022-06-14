BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Tata Technologies, TN team up to upgrade 71 ITIs

NewsWire
0
0

The Tamil Nadu government and Tata Technologies Ltd have signed a five year agreement to transform 71 of the former’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) into technology centres at an outlay of Rs 2,204 crore.

The revamped ITIs will have modern infrastructure and training facilities to meet the industry 4.0 standards.

Along with the technology transformation of the ITIs, Tata Technologies will also be providing industrial support for trainers’ training and ensuring maintenance of the new set-up, the company said.

Tata Technologies is collaborating with the Tamil Nadu government and 20 global industry partners to implement this project by upgrading the overall facilities of these 71 technology centres, developing an Industry 4.0 course curriculum, conducting training programs, and providing equipment and software support at the new centres.

“The industrial sector has always taken the center-stage in the economic development of Tamil Nadu as we host manufacturing facilities of several global OEMs. The collaboration with Tata Technologies is an effort to bridge the gap between demand and supply of skilled workforce requirements of the manufacturing industry,” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said.

“The industrial ecosystem and its requirements have changed significantly over the last few years with a digital-first approach. To keep pace with these evolving technological trends and transition towards Industry 4.0, industries and manufacturers seek a skilled workforce with relevant expertise and experience,” Subramanian Ramadorai, Chairman, Tata Technologies said.

20220614-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    For diamantaires, 20% growth past the $20 bn revenue watermark this...

    RIL’s arm to buy UK-based battery firm Faradion

    Greaves Cotton’s non-auto business continues growth momentum

    Initial high frequency data suggests economic rebound in Feb: ICRA