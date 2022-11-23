BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Tax-filing websites sending users’ financial data to FB: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Major tax-filing websites such as H&R Block, TaxAct and TaxSlayer in the US are reportedly sending sensitive financial information to Facebook.

The information received by Facebook could be used by the company to improve its advertising algorithms, no matter whether the person using the tax filing service has an account on Facebook or other platforms operated by Meta, reports The Verge.

Users of the well-known service TaxAct, for example, are required to provide personal information in order to calculate their returns, such as their income and investment information.

A pixel on TaxAct’s website sends some of that information to Facebook, including users’ filing status, adjusted gross income, and refund amount.

Tax preparation website H&R Block also uses Meta Pixel which is embedded on its site. It collects data on users’ use of health savings accounts and the grants and costs associated with dependents’ college tuition.

TaxSlayer is another widely used filing service that sends personal information to Facebook as part of the social media platform’s “advanced matching” system. It collects data on website visitors in an effort to connect them to Facebook accounts.

“We take the privacy of our customers’ data very seriously,” Nicole Coburn, a spokesperson for TaxAct, was quoted as saying in the report.

20221123-181805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IT dept finds pharma group gave freebies worth Rs 1000 cr...

    Samsung affiliates fined $206M for unfair business practice: Report

    US growth slows amid supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, Delta surge

    Heavy rains lead to increased hydropower generation in TN