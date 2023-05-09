Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old taxi driver for allegedly killing an 18-year-old youth during a fight near Sarai Kale Khan in southeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Rupesh Kumar, a resident of Khoda Colony, Pragati Vihar.

According to police, the tragic incident took place on Thursday evening and the incident was reported to the police through a PCR call received at 4.31 p.m., by a man who stated that his brother-in-law had been stabbed.

Upon arriving at the spot, the police found that the victim had already been taken to AIIMS hospital by his relatives. Sadly, it was too late for Akash (18), who later succumbed to his injuries.

“Further investigations revealed that Akash was one of four boys who were involved in an altercation with an unknown boy while coming from Gurudwara Bala Sahib towards Sarai Kale Khan. The altercation turned violent, and the four youths started beating the unknown boy,” said Rajesh Deo, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

However, a man named Rupesh Kumar, who was passing by in his OLA cab, saw the incident and called the police for help.

“Rupesh tried to intervene and stop the fight, but the boys turned on him instead. In the heat of the moment, Rupesh allegedly hit Akash on his head with a wooden stick which he took out from trunk of the car, following which the victim fell down,” said the DCP.

Akash’s sister received information about the incident from someone and promptly dispatched her brothers, Vikash and Gaurav, to the scene.

“Subsequently, Akash, Vikash, Gaurav, and three friends confronted the alleged individual involved, resulting in another quarrel. During this altercation, the accused person reportedly stabbed Akash with a knife before fleeing the area. Akash was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” said the official.

Police found the suspect’s damaged taxi at the location.

“CCTV footage of the incident was carefully reviewed, and other family members of the victim, who witnessed the incident, were present at the scene. Mona, the victim’s sister and an eyewitness, provided her statement, leading to the registration of a case at Sunlight Colony police station,” said the official.

The police then contacted Ashwani Sharma, the taxi owner from Baghpat district in UP, who revealed that he had loaned the vehicle to Rupesh.

“Following the development, the police conducted raids at various locations and successfully apprehended the accused, Rupesh,” the official added.

20230509-145403