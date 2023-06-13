INDIA

Taxi driver shot dead in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

A 38-year-old taxi driver was shot dead inside his car by a man over personal enmity in Delhi’s Dwarka area, an official said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Dhirendra, a resident of Galibpur.

According to police, on Monday around 7:30 p.m., the incident of murder took place near Khaira mod.

“Dhirendra was found dead in his taxi with a gunshot injury and on initial investigation, it has been revealed that a suspect came to meet him at Khaira mod. Both sat in Dhirendra’s car and had a conversation during which the suspect shot the victim,” said a senior police official.

“We have formed multiple teams to nab the accused. We have significant leads in this case. Prima facie, personal enmity is the suspected reason behind the killing of Dhirendra,” the official added.

20230613-104604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Youth stabbed to death by landlady’s son in Delhi

    Former IB official, accused in ISRO spy case conspiracy, stopped from...

    Kanwar Dhillon hits a milestone, rides 700km from Mumbai to Panchgani

    Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to make her debut as Bollywood director with ‘Oh...