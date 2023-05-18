INDIA

Taxi drivers in Goa to undergo orientation programme: Transport Minister

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Thursday that taxi drivers in the state will have to undergo mandatory orientation programme to ensure better behaviour with the tourists visiting the coastal state.

Speaking at an event here, Godinho said that scores of tourists visit Goa and the taxi drivers are the first persons with whom they interact.

“The taxi drivers are ambassadors of the state for the tourists who visit Goa. When they sit in the taxi, they first speak with the driver. Hence the drivers should have proper training, for which we have conceptualised a compulsory two-week orientation programme. Only those who clear this (programme) will get a taxi badge,” he said.

Godinho added that drivers should know how to talk with the public and tourists and also how to behave with them.

There are thousands of tourist taxis in Goa, which cater to both tourists and locals.

As per official records, in 2019, about 71,27,000 domestic tourists and 9,31,000 foreign tourists visited Goa.

