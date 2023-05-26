ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Taylor Lautner addresses claims he ‘aged like a raisin’ since ‘Twilight’, asks Netizens to ‘be nice’

Actor Taylor Lautner has called out the cruel internet trolls who have slammed his appearance and claimed that he has “aged like a raisin”.

On Monday, the former Jacob Black actor, 31, took to Instagram to address the harsh comments he has received in recent days, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The hunky Twilight star appeared on the Today show earlier this month and received a barrage of negative comments on his appearance from viewers off the back of it.

Sharing some screenshots of the harsh comments earlier this week, Taylor spoke about mental health awareness and spreading love in the caption when he penned: “Spread love. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth.”

Talking in the video clip, Taylor said, quoted by ‘Mirror.co.uk’, “If this was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin. It would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside, definitely (not) do press and interviews and put myself in the position where I have to see that kind of stuff”.

He then went on to say that the comments had “brought up old feelings and memories” of when he had avoided reading comments in the past.

The harsh comments that Taylor showcased as he spoke about the way in which it had impacted him referred to how Taylor had aged and looked “sh*t”.

While a second said: “Damn he looks like sh*t,” and a third stated: “He aged like a raisin.”

“That is a defeated man,” penned another, while a fifth person wrote: “This guy looks like old broccoli.”

Taylor then went on to say in his video: “And if you put your value in what other people think of you, that’s how you’re going to feel. But if you put your value in you knowing who you are, what’s important to you, what you love, that kind of stuff won’t get to you”.

The actor then spoke of how the new comments did affect him, but urged that they don’t make him question who he is, with him adding that “it doesn’t take anything away from me”.

