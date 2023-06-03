ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Taylor Swift adds international Eras Tour dates with help from Sabrina Carpenter

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Taylor Swift shared the first round of international tour stops for her Eras Tour on Friday morning.

Swift will play three dates in Mexico’s Foro Sol stadium starting August 24 and will also run through Argentina and Brazil, with a closing show on November 26 in Sao Paulo, Brazil at Allianz Parque. The Latin American dates will see support for pop singer Sabrina Carpenter, reports Variety.

“Really thrilled to tell you this!! Mexico, Argentina and Brazil: We are bringing the Eras Tour to you this year! Sweet angel princess [Sabrina Carpenter] will be joining us on all of the shows,” Swift tweeted, adding: “Lots more international dates to come soon, promise!”

General on-sale for Argentina will begin on June 6 at 10 a.m. (local) and ticket presales for Brazil begin June 6 at 10 a.m. (local). Fans who purchased tickets in Brazil that were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for the purchase of tickets starting on June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. This presale period will run till June 7.

20230603-104603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Gigi Hadid talks about anxiety issues during pregnancy

    Kanye West says Queen Elizabeth’s death has changed him

    ‘Batgirl’ movie, ‘Scoob!’ sequel get killed by production studio over budget...

    Khloe Kardashian had a tumour removed from her face