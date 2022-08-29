In quite a dramatic move, Taylor Swift announced an all-new album, ‘Midnights’, during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, reports Variety. The new album is set to come out on October 21.

The reveal of the album came, as she accepted an award for video of the year for her ‘All Too Well (10-Minute Version)’, although she waited until midnight ET to reveal the name of the forthcoming record on her social media, along with not-quite-complete album art.

“We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears,” she wrote in a lengthy note. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake. This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

The note added: “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve … we’ll meet ourselves. ‘Midnights’, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.”

According to Variety, earlier, at the close of the awards show, Swift said: “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I know that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she said, accepting for ‘All Too Well (10-Minute Version)’.

“Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album (Taylor’s Version) of All Too Well, if it weren’t for you. You emboldened me to do that. And I had sort of made up my mind that if you were going to be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand-new album comes out October 21. And I will tell you more at midnight,” she added.

Unlike her other recent releases, where the vinyl came out months after the digital versions because of the sneak attacks and pressing-plant backups, the product page for ‘Midnights’ indicates that the LP version – pressed in a moonstone blue marbled edition – will ship on the October 21 date that every other edition comes out.

