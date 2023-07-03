Singer Taylor Swift has broken her silence in the most hilarious way after fleeing the stage during a show in Cincinnati after a trap door malfunctioned. The 33-year-old American hitmaker is currently touring the US with ‘The Eras Tour’.

The ‘Anti-Hero’ songstress was performing two nights in Ohio, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Fans went wild though when Taylor was seen fleeing the stage unexpectedly when the set seemingly malfunctioned, leaving the singer in a rush to get backstage for her outfit change.

After her ‘Reputation’ set, Taylor could be seen standing still on the catwalk as her dancers departed the stage and headed behind-the-scenes. As per Mirror.co.uk, the singer – who will release the rerecord, also known as Taylor’s Version, of her third album ‘Speak Now’ this week – then looked confused when the trap door below her didn’t open.

Usually Taylor will stand still as the dancers depart, with the trap door opening so that Taylor can be lowered backstage for a quick outfit change before heading into the next set.

One clip of the incident, uploaded by a fan on TikTok, saw Taylor finishing her performance of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ before standing still and looking down. The singer could then be seen running fast across the stage to exit in the same way as the dancers. Much to the TikTok user’s surprise, Taylor herself commented on the video, with her addressing the situation. The Karma singer made light of the stage malfunction and her brisk running skills when she said: “Still swift af boi.”

Fans were stunned that Taylor had replied, with one in disbelief that she said “boi” and another branding it as “the funniest thing that has ever happened.”

