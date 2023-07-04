Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, seems to be extremely busy with her ‘The Eras Tour’, and has no time to keep her apartment clean. She has built up thousands of dollars worth of fines because of rubbish which has been left outside of her New York City home.

The 33-year-old singer has allegedly been ticketed a whopping 32 times for failing to keep the area in front of her building clean, with the fines totalling $3,010, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

The fines, which have been issued by New York’s Sanitation Department, are said to have been given to Taylor between January, 2018 and January, 2023.

Inspectors were allegedly unhappy with the dirty pavement outside of Taylor’s three-story townhouse as well as the singer’s “improper disposal of garbage”.

According to records obtained by ‘The New York Post’, the area outside of Taylor’s Tribeca home was full of piles of newspapers, bottles, cardboard and napkins. The publication reported that there were also “scattered ashtray contents” and a cigarette carton on the floor.

A 22-year-old dog walker told the publication Taylor “doesn’t care about leaving trash out” and suggested she is “more focused on her multi-million dollar tour”.

However, others rushed to defend Taylor, with several fans pointing out how Taylor doesn’t smoke.

A former landlord of Taylor’s told The Post: “She was nothing but a perfect tenant the entire time and lovely to deal with. I have nothing but positive things to say about her.”

