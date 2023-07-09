INDIA

Taylor Swift hugs her ex Taylor Lautner onstage; he says: ‘I’m honoured to know you’

NewsWire
0
0

Taylor Swift hugged her ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner onstage at her concert in Kansas City recently.

The 33-year-old singer has just finished re-recording her third studio album ‘Speak Now’ which includes the song ‘Back To December’ about her relationship with the ‘Twilight’ actor in 2009, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The ballad is about the couple’s split and Swift’s regrets and includes the poignant line: “You gave me all your love and all I gave you was goodbye, So this is me swallowin’ my pride, Standin’ in front of you sayin’ I’m sorry for that night.”

And the former lovers showed that there are no hard feelings as Swift welcomed Lautner on stage along with actors Joey King and Presley Cash.

As per Mirror.co.uk, during the concert ,she debuted the new music video for ‘I Can See You’ that stars the three actors.

Earlier in the night Lautner and his wife Taylor Dome were seen arriving at the show and fans were delighted to see him reunited with his ex on stage. “We had so much fun making this video. Taylor, thank you for having me and all of us,” he said.

He added: “I just wanna say one thing quick – I respect you so much, not for the singer you are, the songwriter, the performer, but truly for the human you are. You are gracious, humble, you are kind and I’m honoured to know you. So thank you for letting me be a part of this and being a part of my life (sic).”

2023070936278

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN to purchase power to tide over summer shortage

    MP govt to renew license of industry & trade for 10...

    Pentagon to change security policies following classified documents leak: Report

    Bengal Panchayat polls: 50.53% turnout till 3 pm; 13 killed in...