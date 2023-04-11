ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor has invited singer Taylor Swift to take over her responsibilities for a day during The Eras Tour.

Cities that have hosted the singer during The Eras Tour have changed their names, illuminated landmarks, and even created street signs in honour of Taylor Swift and her fans, but Florida city has decided to up the ante, according to an official statement by Tampa government.

“We know Glendale changed its name, Arlington made a street sign, and Vegas illuminated their Gateway Arches. But here in Tampa we’ve got a reputation to uphold… and we want to go BIGGER,” the statement quoted the Mayor as saying.

In videos shared to the City of Tampa’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms, Castor presents a key to the city to Swift and invites her to be Myor for the day.

The city is asking Swift’s fans everywhere to help share the video and tag the singer on social media to help grab her attention and invite her to be “Mayor Swift”.

In addition, the Old City Hall, Tampa Riverwalk, and downtown bridges will shine “Taylor Swift Red” from sundown to sunrise on Thursday.

