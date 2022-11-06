Singer-actress Selena Gomez considers fellow singer Taylor Swift her “only true Hollywood friend.”

The actress admitted that she had a hard time fitting in with the “cool group” of celebrities, because she struggled with her identity, reports Mirror.co.uk.

As Selena, 30, stars in her Apple TV+ documentary, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’, she told ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine: “‘I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

Mirror.co.uk adds that after doing some soul searching, Selena said: “‘I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position, and I was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy?’

But she realised that she “didn’t like who she was” and said that she also “didn’t know who she was”.

After ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’ dropped on Friday, Taylor showed her support for her friend’s new movie in the story section of her Instagram.

She shared a snippet from the trailer and wrote: “So proud of you @selenagomez Love you forever.”

Selena, who started her career when she was just 15 years old, has spoken about how she often considered taking her own life during a dark period.

She had been battling psychosis, which eventually led to her being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

