Taylor Swift: “It would be fantastic to write and direct a feature”

Pop icon Taylor Swift’s short film ‘All Too Well’ was recently screened the Tribeca Festival 2022. Following the screening of it, Swift has said that she “would love to” direct a full-blown feature film.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the many Grammy awards winning singer attended the gala of her 10-minute short movie, which she reportedly directed based on her song (of the same name) and which was released along with her 2012 album, ‘Red’.

In a discussion with director Mike Mills, Taylor Swift reportedly said, “It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature. I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a group that was really small and a really solid group of people that I trusted.”

The musician opened up about how her short film came to be and shared that ‘All Too Well’ “started with meddling”.

She also further added that since a decade she has been writing out elaborate treatments for all her videos but for now she is “outsourcing the directing”.

Swift, who has, in the past, also directed music videos for her own songs, ‘Willow’ and ‘Cardigan’ said, “It felt very natural to extend writing a song and visualising it in my head to making a shot list and storyboarding it and picking who we wanted as the head of each department and who would help put all of this puzzle together.”

The 32-year-old singer further said, “My first instinct was to write the treatment, send it out. I wanted a female director to direct it. And all of my favourite female directors were booked and busy, which is great. We love that. That’s fantastic. So, I just figured maybe I could do it? I found it incredibly fulfilling.”

In the interaction, Swift also acknowledged the many challenges that women filmmakers face, the big one being the problem of figuring out the right people to back the project financially.

Speaking on this Swift said, “I’m also extremely aware of my privilege when it comes to being a female filmmaker, because I was able to finance this film myself. I have to constantly be aware that, as much as it’s a constant challenge for me to be doing something new, I also understand that it’s still extremely hard for women to make films, and I am always keeping an eye on that reality.”

