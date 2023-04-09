ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn call it quits after six years of dating

NewsWire
0
0

British actor Joe Alwyn and singer Taylor Swift broke up a few weeks ago.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the split was amicable and “it was not dramatic.”

The portal was told “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why (Alwyn) hasn’t been spotted at any shows.” Swift, 33, is currently on her The Eras tour, which heads to Tampa, Florida next week.

It wasn’t so long ago when Swift and Alwyn were said to have been in a great place in their relationship. They started dating in late 2016, and a source told ET back in October that they were “doing great” and that their “relationship is super strong.”

That update came just hours after Swift dropped her highly anticipated 10th studio album, Midnights, followed by seven additional songs released in her surprise 3am Edition of the album.

For his part, Alwyn, 32, told British Vogue in September 2018 that he’s keenly aware fans always want to be in the know when it comes to his and Swift’s relationship.

20230409-122402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pete Davidson returns to stand-up, makes Kanye West jokes in first...

    Warner Bros. censors gay love in ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’...

    Idina Menzel wants to star in the ‘Wicked’ movie

    Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo, Jerrod Carmichael to host ‘SNL’ in April