Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10

  Singer Taylor Swift continues to make her mark in history and the release of ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) has given the songstress a major win.

The re-recorded ‘Speak Now’ made its debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart joining three other Swift albums in the Top 10. Swift’s achievement marked the first time a woman has ever done this in 60 years and only one of three living artists to have ever scored such a feat, reports Deadline.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) moved 716,000 album-equivalent units during its first week, according to Billboard. Swift’s other three albums in the Top 10 are Midnights(2022) at No. 5, Lover (2019) at No. 7 and Folklore (2020) at No. 10.

Previously, Herb Alpert had four albums in the Top 10 with Going Places at No. 2, Whipped Cream & Other Delights at No. 3, South of the Border at No. 9 and The Lonely Bull at No. 10. The other artist that accomplished this feat was Prince, who after his death, reigned in the Top 10 charts with The Very Best of Prince, the Purple Rain soundtrack, The Hits/The B-Sides, Ultimate and 1999.

