TayTay surprises fans with new ‘unplanned’ album

Singer Taylor Swift on Thursday announced her new album, saying she has poured all of her whims, dreams, fears and musings into the songs.

Titled “Folklore”, the album is something she “hadn’t planned”, the Grammy winner said in her Instagram announcement.

“Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore,” Swift wrote.

“Surprise, Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.”