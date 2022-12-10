ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Taylor Swift to make directorial debut with her original script

Singer-songwriter-hitmaker Taylor Swift is set to leave the audience ‘enchanted’ (pun intended) with her foray into feature filmmaking.

She has written an original script, which will be produced by the Oscar-winning studio behind ‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Shape of Water’, reports Variety. Other key details, like a plot and casting, are being kept under wraps until a later date, but landing the project from one of the world’s most successful musicians is a coup.

“Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” said Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

According to Variety, Swift recently became the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two best direction awards at the MTV VMAs for her work on ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ and ‘The Man’. Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist to win album of the year on three different occasions. In October, Swift released ‘Midnights’, her 10th studio album.

The 14-minute production of ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’, which Swift wrote and directed, screened at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Swift has also acted on screen, appearing in ‘Valentine’s Day’, ‘Cats’ and, this year, in David O. Russell’s ‘Amsterdam’. The latter two films were notorious bombs, but Swift only had small roles in them.

