INDIA

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded album ‘Speak Now’ (Taylor’s Version) makes record breaking sales

NewsWire
0
0

Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of her third album ‘Speak Now’ titled ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ was released less than a week ago, and it is already making record breaking sales, marking the biggest week for any album in 2023.

As reported by Billboard, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’, has sold over 575,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. with over 400,000 being album sales and 225,000 being vinyl copies, in its first four days of release between July 7 to July 10.

‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is the follow-up to the country-pop singer’s re-recorded ‘Red and Fearless’ albums, released in 2021.

According to Billboard, if ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ debuts at No. 1 on the July 22-dated Billboard 200 chart (which reflects the tracking week ending July 13), Swift’s count of No. 1 albums will rise to 12.

This will surpass Barbra Streisand (with 11 leaders) for the most No. 1 albums among female artistes. Swift would also tie Drake for the third-most No. 1s among all acts, with only The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14) ahead of them. The top 10 of the July 22-dated Billboard 200 chart is scheduled to be announced on Sunday, July 16.

2023071238082

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bharat Biotech supplying Covaxin to 18 states (Ld)

    CBI books Bollywood producer Bunty Walia in loan fraud case

    Peace agreement with a section of ULFA to be signed in...

    UP to have its own Dal Lake in Prayagraj