Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is raking in a reported $13 million every night while touring the US.

The 33-year-old ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker is currently touring America with ‘The Eras Tour’, which comes as her international fans prepare to throw more cash at the singer after tour dates in the UK, Asia and Australia were recently unveiled, reports Mirror.co.uk.

According to reports, Taylor is set to gross ‘more than $1 billion from her sold-out ‘The Eras Tour’, with it said that this is a threshold that “no artiste has ever hit.”

Another number that Taylor is keen on is 22, which is how many dates she has completed so far, with her tour having already grossed $300 million, according to Pollstar.

With her scheduled to perform more than 50 dates in total across America alone, Taylor will then go international for her South America, Europe, Asia and Australia dates.

This comes as fans of the global megastar are convinced she’s dropped a slew of Easter eggs hinting at her next album release. During her show in Cincinnati, Taylor seemingly hinted at her next record and when it might be released.

