Tazia procession, festive season leads to traffic jams in Delhi

Many parts of the national capital, including south Delhi, witnessed massive traffic snarls on Tuesday due to the festive season and processions.

“Traffic jam was also reported due to ‘Masoom Ka Tazia’ procession which were being carried out from Pahari Bhojla. Due to this, bus movements were restricted on some roads and buses were diverted from some points. It led to traffic snarals in Lutyens and South Delhi,” a police official said.

Police had cordoned off entire Karbala area for procession which led to the serious traffic problems.

According to the information, all entries to Khan Market, Golf Links, and Bharti Nagar witnessed traffic snarls due to barricades and vehicle checking.

Bus movements were also stopped by the trafffic police on several roads.

Traffic snarls was also reported from west Delhi’s Janakpuri, with vehicular movement affected on the carriageway from Janak Puri towards Uttam Nagar due to ongoing work being carried out by the Delhi Jal Board under Janak Puri West metro station.

