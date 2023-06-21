BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

TCS bags $1.1 bn deal to digitally transform UK’s Employment Savings Trust

NewsWire
0
0

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and National Employment Savings Trust (Nest), the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme, on Wednesday announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership in a 840 million pounds ($1.1 billion) deal to focus on digitally transforming Nest’s scheme administration services.

The deal, over an initial tenure of 10 years, is also meant to deliver enhanced member experiences and expand the scheme’s mission of delivering better retirement outcomes for people across the UK.

The maximum estimated value of the contract, if extended to the entirety of its 18-year tenure, would be $1.96 billion.

“I’m looking forward to continuing our journey with TCS and exploring the opportunities ahead of us. We have a strong foundation after many years working together and they’ve proven their ability to deliver successfully for a scheme the size and complexity of Nest,” said Gavin Perera-Betts, Nest’s Chief Customer Officer.

Nest and TCS have worked closely since 2011 when the digital, auto-enrollment pension scheme was first launched.

“The purpose-driven partnership between Nest and TCS resulted in an immensely successful pension plan for the UK workforce, that is now a global benchmark on how an innovative, user-friendly, auto enrollment pension scheme should be run,” said Vivekanand Ramgopal, President BFSI Products and Platforms, TCS.

“We are looking forward to leveraging our contextual knowledge, technology expertise and proven platform to help Nest realise our shared vision for the future,” he added.

As part of the partnership, TCS will help Nest transform the administration services using a future-ready, digitally enabled, omnichannel platform powered by TCS BaNCS.

It will leverage the latest technologies and data analytics to deliver personalised, self-directed experiences to members.

This will enable Nest’s 12 million members and 1 million employers to access the right information at the right time, in the way that suits them best, the company said.

20230621-212202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coal India to set up 5 sand production plants

    LinkedIn becomes go-to platform for those sacked in worst layoff season

    Indian EV players hail new govt standards for lithium-ion batteries

    CARS24 bets big on intl. expansion after UAE, Australia