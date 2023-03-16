BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan resigns to pursue other interests

Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has tendered his resignation, which will be effective from September 15, 2023.

The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on March 16, appointed K. Krithivasan as the Chief Executive Officer Designate, with effective from March 16, 2023.

He shall take over as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company in the next financial year, subject to shareholder’s approval, effective date of which would be intimated in due course.

In a stock exchange filing, giving the reasons for Gopinath’s resignation, TCS said it was for pursuing other interests.

Krithivasan is presently President and Global Head of the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Business Group at Tata Consultancy Services.

Krithivasan has been part of the global technology sector for over 34 years, having joined Tata Consultancy Services in 1989.

During his long tenure at TCS, he has held various leadership roles in delivery, customer relationship management, large programme management and sales.

Krithivasan is also a member of the Board of Directors of TCS Iberoamerica, TCS Ireland and the supervisory board of TCS Technology Solutions AG.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

20230316-202203

