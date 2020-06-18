Trending now

TCS joins IBM to establish Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Bengaluru, June 18 (IANS) Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IBM on Thursday announced to expand their global alliance with establishing an IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit to help customers on their digital transformation journey.

The IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit would include technical professionals from both companies.

TCS and IBM plan to co-develop solutions designed to help clients migrate workloads across applications, analytics, data estate and platforms, using IBM Cloud Paks, enterprise-ready containerised software solutions running on Red Hat OpenShift, the companies said in a statement.

“We are investing in our alliance with IBM to co-create accelerators and other assets to further enhance the speed to market of our customers’ modernization initiatives and drive their transformation to become cognitive-ready enterprises leveraging the new IBM public cloud ecosystem,” explained Raman Venkatraman, Global Head, HiTech &amp; Professional Services Industry Unit, TCS.

The new IBM Enterprise Cloud Architecture Unit is in addition to the existing IBM Digital Experience Centre that helps clients address complex business problems across industries.

“This collaboration with TCS can help businesses accelerate their digital transformation by developing cloud-based technologies leveraging Red Hat OpenShift,” said Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Cognitive Applications, Blockchain and Ecosystems, IBM.

–IANS

na/

