TCS-led consortium bags Rs 15,000 crore 4G deployment order from BSNL

The Indian government-owned telecom major Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has awarded the order for deployment of 4G network across the country to a Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS)-led consortium.

In a regulatory filing, the TCS said: “The consortium led by Tata Consultancy Services Limited has received an Advance Purchase Order valued over Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL, a 100 per cent government of India owned Public Sector Undertaking, for the deployment of a 4G network across India.”

The 4G deployment for BSNL will be another major Indian government project for TCS as it manages the Passport Seva Programme.

20230522-131602

