TCS Q3 PAT Rs10,846 crore, declares interim, special dividends

Software major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on Monday said it closed the third quarter with an 11 per cent growth in net profit of Rs 10,846 crore.

The company’s Board of Directors at their meeting declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share of Re 1 each.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, TCS had earned an income of Rs 58,229 crore (Q3FY22-Rs.48,885 crore) and a net profit of Rs.10,846 crore (Rs 9.769 crore).

“We are pleased with our strong growth in a seasonally weak quarter, driven by cloud services, market share gains through vendor consolidation, and continued momentum in North America and UK,” Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said.

“Looking ahead, and beyond current uncertainties, our longer-term growth outlook remains robust,” he said.

Meanwhile the company’s total headcount went down by 2,197 to 613,974 during the period under review.

