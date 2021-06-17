Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Varla Ramaiah on Thursday complained to Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang that senior IPS officer P.V. Sunil Kumar is allegedly indulging in unconstitutional activities.

He alleged that Kumar established an organization called AIM (Ambedkar’s Indian Mission) and has been carrying out divisive activities under its banner.

“Kumar, a senior civil servant in AP and currently working as additional DGP, CID, has been making derogatory statements that are unsuitable to the conduct of a civil servant,” claimed Ramaiah.

The TDP leader complained that the IPS officer’s alleged statements are against the spirit of unity in diversity and the Constitution of India.

According to Ramaiah, Kumar said that the British brought education and health to Dalits and went on to claim that these statements undermine the Constitution as envisaged by its architect B.R. Ambedkar.

Ramaiah claimed that such statements put the vision of Ambedkar aimed at uplifting socially deprived sections of India in the dark.

He alleged that in one AIM meeting organized by Kumar, Moka Satti Babu, additional superintendent of police (ASP), Krishna district spoke in support of terrorists.

“Babu in his speech drawing the example of terrorist that hit the World Trade Centre with aeroplane has asked the youth to emulate such commitment. Further, he said that only a commitment to die parallel to that of the terrorist will help,” he claimed.

According to the TDP general secretary such speeches are instigating the youth in general and Dalit youth in particular.

“In effect, the statements made by the two officers mentioned above are not in good taste and are derogatory, illegal, unconstitutional and divisive in nature,” he claimed.

Babu alleged that suspicions have been raised about the motives behind AIM and alleged that the organization is being used as a front to perpetuate divisive politics and hatred.

He claimed that those statements attract the application of IPC Sections 124 A, 153 A and 295 A, including asserting that Kumar and Babu violated All India Service (conduct) Rules, 1968.

“Therefore, it is appealed to initiate action against such erring officers pursuing divisive agenda by invoking terrorists and colonial rulers,” he wrote to Sawang.

