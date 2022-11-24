INDIA

TDP leader demands resignation of Andhra minister after HC order

NewsWire
0
0

After the Andhra Pradesh High Court handed over probe into thefts at the Nellore court to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), senior TDP leader, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Thursday demanded immediate resignation of Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader said that if Goverdhan Reddy has any ethical or moral values, he should immediately resign.

Narrating the incidents that indirectly proved Goverdhan Reddy, Chandramohan Reddy told media persons here that Goverdhan Reddy allegedly created fake documents showing that the TDP leader owns properties worth Rs 1,000 crore in some foreign countries. “As I complained to the police then with regard to these fake documents, an inquiry was conducted and the gang which prepared these fake documents was taken into custody,” he said.

The TDP leader said Goverdhan Reddy, who was behind the preparation of these fake documents moved the Supreme Court and obtained conditional bail then. The police, however, submitted the documents and the inquiry report along with evidence, to the court. Goverdhan Reddy took oath as minister on April 11 this year but within a couple of days, on April 13, these documents were stolen from the court, the TDP leader said.

The High Court considered this seriously and admitted the case of these missing files as suo moto and ordered for a CBI probe into it.

This clearly indicates that the judiciary does not have faith in the State police or even the CID, Chandramohan Reddy said adding that Goverdhan Reddy is facing charges in spurious liquor case in Nellore also.

In view of this, Goverdhan Reddy should immediately resign as minister if he has any ethical or moral values, he added. The TDP leader also wanted the CBI to investigate the case fast without dragging the matter.

He said that Goverdhan Reddy who is involved in several cases cannot do justice to his portfolio and thus should step down immediately or Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, should dismiss him from the Cabinet as he too has the knowledge of the cases pending against the minister.

20221124-213003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Don’t buy dogs, adopt them, advises Samyukta Hornad

    Odisha vigilance unearths 60 plots from a panchayat official

    CJI converses with woman in Telugu, unites couple embroiled in two-decade...

    Haryana Cong MLAs in Delhi to meet state in-charge Bansal