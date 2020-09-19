TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh calls on Andhra CM

Amaravati, Sep 19 (IANS) Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator representing the Visakhapatnam South constituency, met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday, giving a hint at his political leaning.

“Kumar met Reddy at his camp office. Kumar’s sons have joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” said a party official.

Kumar, his two sons, YSRCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy, Vallabaneni Vamsi, and another TDP MLA from Vijayawada and others met the CM.

Kumar said he is happy to see his sons joining the YSRCP and heaped praises on Reddy, terming him as a leader with guts.

Declaring Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh proves the greatness of Reddy, he claimed.

Kumar also took a potshot at his parent Telugu Desam Party, saying that it may not return to power.

Ruling party MP Vijay Sai Reddy said it is heartening to see Kumar’s family extending services to the people of Visakhapatnam.

He said it is a good intention to serve the society.

According to Sai Reddy, Kumar’s sons joining the YSRCP will strengthen the party.

Sai Reddy added that educated people from the TDP are joining the YSRCP looking at the developmental works carried out by the Chief Minister.

He said that many leaders will join the ruling YSRCP in the future, and predicted that TDP will be decimated from Visakhapatnam.

–IANS

sth/arm