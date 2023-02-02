Andhra Pradesh’s main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday ridiculed ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for contradictory stand taken by its leaders on Union Budget 2023-24, which was presented in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Former finance minister and TDP politburo member, Yanamala Ramakerishnudu, pointed out that state’s Finance Minister, Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, praised the Union budgetary proposals while his party MP, Mithun Reddy, said that it is totally disappointing.

“It is really surprising to know that the YSRCP MPs are boasting themselves that the Union budgetary proposals were prepared after taking their suggestions into consideration,” Ramakrishnudu said.

Are the ruling party MPs not feeling ashamed for not raising their voice, though injustice has been done to the state in the budget estimates, the former finance minister asked.

It is the total negligence of the ruling party for funds having not been allocated for the backward regions of North Andhra and Rayalaseema in the state, he remarked.

“Did you not feel that the allocation of funds that are due for the Central educational institutions is poor and there is no mention of a railway zone for Visakhapatnam, Kadapa steel plant, metro rail project and the mention of the capital,” Yanamala asked.

He expressed surprise as to why the 32 YSRCP MPs are silent on Special Category Status for the state and the negligence on Polavaram project. He is of the opinion that Jagan Mohan Reddy turned into a comedy Chief Minister by making false claims that the state stood on top in GSDP by achieving 11.43 per cent growth.

“Mr Jagan did not accept the challenge to come for an open debate on sState’s growth rate and welfare schemes,” Yanamala Ramakrishnudu pointed out and asked whether the Chief MInister can accept the challenge at least now.

“If you have dare enough to discuss the facts and the ground realities, please come forward for an open debate,” he said.

Several sectors including horticulture, life stock, aquaculture, construction field, manufacturing, industrial, service and trade and restaurant sectors are moving in the reverse direction during the YSRCP rule, he said, adding that in every sector there is a minus growth after Jagan Reddy took up the reins of the state.

“Is the minus four per cent growth and discontinuing 39 welfare schemes a model for the country,” Yanamala questioned.

Asking Jagan whether he knows what is GSDP, the former finance minister said that the Chief Minister is moving in a totally different direction than the whole country. Why the average revenue has come down in the past four years, he asked and stated that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) clearly exposed the government’s failures.

Yanamala Ramakrishudu asked as to why the debt burden on the state has gone up to Rs 10 lakh crore in the past four years and why the state has fallen to 13th position in the country in foreign investments.

Stating that the state achieved double digit growth during the TDP regime, he said that the its position has fallen to 19th after the YSRCP came to power.

Why an additional Rs 1.22 lakh crore was spent additionally in the past four years and what happened to the Rs 2 lakh crore off-budget borrowings, he asked. Whether any properties are created in the state with these funds, he questioned and felt that not even a single ongoing project was completed and even a single road was constructed.

How can the state compare itself with Kerala, he wanted to know and pointed out that Kerala is on top in the country in human resource development.

Maintaining that the TDP has released two white papers in five years of its last rule, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu asked as to why the State Government has not dare enough to release the white paper on the financial condition of the State. Jagan Mohan Reddy has the credit of downgrading the state to the level of the North-Eastern region in the country, he added.

