TDP to raise post-bifurcation issues in Parliament

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will raise the issue relating to bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Polavaram, and the financial position of the state during the Budget session of the Parliament beginning on January 31.

The decision was taken at the TDP Parliamentary Party meeting held on Sunday. Party President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu presided over the meeting attended by all three Lok Sabha members of the party.

The meeting discussed the strategy to be adopted by the party during the session. Naidu asked the MPs to speak on the post-bifurcation issues and the commitments made to the state in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

He also asked the MPs to raise the issue of Polavaram project and the financial position of the state, as well as the issues of Government Order (GO) 1 and law and order situation in the state.

Under the GO 1, the state government has prohibited holding of meetings on roads. All the opposition parties have slammed the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government for the GO and dubbed this as an attempt to muzzle the voice of opposition.

MPs Kesineni Nani, Galla Jayadev, and K. Rammohan Naidu and former MP Kambampati Rammohan attended the meeting.

20230129-174003

