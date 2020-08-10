TDSB to shrink elementary class sizes in areas hit hardest by COVID-19

TDSB announced it was committed to prioritize shrinking elementary class sizes in neighbourhoods hit hardest by COVID-19.

Last week Education Minister Stephen Lecce pointed to a number of new investments and policies for school boards announced by the province — among them, $30 million to hire more staff to decrease elementary class sizes whenever possible.

TDSB trustee Parthi Kandavel who represents Ward 18, Scarborough said the board will be submitting an application for that funding.

In Ontario, there are no cap sizes for kindergarten and classes in Grades 4 through 8, only a maximum average of 24.5 across each board. That means it’s not uncommon for children in high enrolment school boards to find themselves in classes of 30 or more students.

Just over a week ago, Toronto Public Health released startling data showing that Black people or other people of colour made up 83 per cent of all confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city outside of long-term care homes. Previously, the city identified neighbourhoods that have been hit hardest by the novel coronavirus.

However it’s unclear how the data is guiding Ontario’s back-to-school plan.