TDSB unveils more details of its reopening plan

The Toronto District School Board has published a final report with details about the upcoming academic year that will be considered by trustees before it is submitted to the Ontario Ministry of Education.

All of the province’s 72 publicly funded school boards are required to have their individual plans for safely reopening in the fall ready to hand over to the ministry today.

Teens will have to get used to a very different style of education. For one, they will spend just half their days in class while they continue to learn remotely for the other half. This is known as a “quadmester” structure. So instead of two semesters, there will be four semesters of 44 or 45 days each, with two or three additional days for exams.

Secondary students will take two classes per quadmester, in cohorts of about 15. Teachers will teach a single class, and a cohort will be assigned to them.

Given current class size limits for high schools, the TDSB does not foresee “significant cohort size issues” in the fall, the report says.

The TDSB is one of 24 urban and suburban school boards — along with those in relatively populous places like Peel, Halton, York and Durham — that the ministry has chosen to use as an adapted model for high schools, meaning some combination of in-person and remote learning.

The timetable outlined by the TDSB will maximize face-to-face time with teachers, the report adds.

eanwhile, elementary students in all publicly funded school boards in Ontario will be in class five days per week, as will secondary students in areas with relatively lower enrolment figures.

The TDSB also details other measures it will take to curb any potential transmission of the novel coronavirus and limit unnecessary interactions among students, as well as with staff.

All students between Grades 4 and 12 are expected to wear masks. Non-medical masks will be provided to students and staff if they don’t have one of their own. As per the ministry’s guidance, younger students will be encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask or cloth face covering while in school.

Another significant change is that students won’t have lockers, and there will be no organized sports until further notice.

There will also be stickers on hallway and bathroom floors to facilitate one-way traffic flow.

While the Ministry of Heath guidelines allow for elementary school class sizes to remain at pre-COVID-19 levels — up to 30 children in kindergarten; no more than 20 in Grades 1 to 3; and an average of 24.5 for Grades 4 to 8.

Elementary students will have recess and eat lunch with the same cohort every day. Teens will not eat lunch at their high schools.

Other school boards are in the process of revealing their reopening plans and most will end up being quite similar in nature.