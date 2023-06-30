New Delhi, June 30 (IANSlife) It’s well known that over time, consumer preferences have undergone a transformation, leading to a rise in individuals who prefer their tea without milk and seek a diverse range of flavors. In response to the ever-evolving demand many tea brands are proactively expanding into flavoured teas, specifically catering to lactose-intolerant consumers.

Tea’s global appeal

After its fortunate discovery, tea has been enjoyed for generations. With millions of people indulging, experimenting, and developing a fondness for this beverage, its versatility is hardly overlooked. From the traditional tea ceremonies of East Asia to the cozy afternoon tea traditions in the Western world, tea is also an integral part of many cultures.

With time, changes preferences

As consumer preferences continue to evolve, a growing number of people are opting for teas without milk and seeking a diverse range of flavours. This shift can be attributed to several factors, including health consciousness, dietary restrictions, and a desire for new taste experiences. Lactose-intolerant consumers, in particular, have embraced tea as a beverage choice that aligns with their dietary needs.

Meeting ever-evolving demand and consumer expectations

To cater to the expanding demand and face rising competition, tea brands are adapting to the changing landscape and tapping into the niche market of flavored teas for lactose-intolerant consumers. By offering a range of innovative flavor options, tea brands are meeting the diverse tastes and preferences of this consumer segment.

Endless shelves of flavorful options

Tea brands are now introducing a multitude of exciting flavours to entice lactose-intolerant consumers. With a focus on natural ingredients, these flavoured teas encompass a wide spectrum of flavors, including fruity, herbal, floral, and spicy notes.

Whether it’s a floral blend of Chamomile Mint Citrus or the eye-soothing Blue Pea Tea that has recently caught attention, there are more than enough options that make it easy to do without milk in your tea.

In addition to the enticing flavours, these teas are designed to be easy to prepare and consume. Brands are launching products that are conveniently packaged, allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite flavored teas on the go. Ready-to-drink options, such as iced teas, have gained significant popularity, providing a refreshing and convenient beverage choice for lactose-intolerant consumers.

Health-conscious considerations

Brands entering the flavoured tea market for lactose-intolerant consumers are keenly aware of the growing health consciousness among tea enthusiasts. To meet the expectations of this audience, they are developing teas with reduced or no added sugar, promoting a healthier beverage option. By focusing on natural ingredients and highlighting the inherent health benefits of certain flavors, such as antioxidant-rich fruits or calming herbal blends, brands are offering a holistic tea-drinking experience, which is just the recipe for success in 2023.

The beverage that outshines the rest: Iced Teas

One notable segment within the flavoured tea market is iced tea, which has experienced significant growth, particularly in countries like India and beyond. Iced teas are often brewed with flavourful blends, creating a refreshing and thirst-quenching option for lactose-intolerant consumers. With the availability of various flavors and the convenience of ready-to-drink options, iced teas have become a popular choice among health-conscious individuals seeking a cool and flavorful alternative.

By tapping into this niche market, tea brands are ensuring that everyone can indulge in the pleasure of a flavourful cup of tea, regardless of their dietary restrictions. With so many young brands coming up with options that cater to lactose-intolerant consumers, the possibilities of creating replacement beverages are endless.

(Bala Sarda, Founder & CEO, VAHDAM India)

