Tea executive abducted by suspected Ulfa cadres in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) Suspected terrorists belonging to the United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa) have abducted an executive of a tea garden in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district on Friday.

Conforming the incident, the police in Tinsukia said they are suspecting the hands of the anti-talk faction of Ulfa terrorists behind the incident.

Sources in the tea industry said that the abducted person used to work in Sankar tea estate in Talap area in Tinsukia district that borders Arunachal Pradesh.

The police said that ransom could a reason behind the abduction. However, they refused to divulge the name of the abducted executive.

The Army and Assam Police have intensified operations in and around Tinsukia district in search of the terrorists involved behind the incident as well as to ensure the safe release of the executive.

Although the tea estates in Assam, particularly in upper Assam districts, have been facing ransom demand by outlawed organisations like the Ulfa, it is after a long time that an abduction has taken place in a tea estate in the state.

During the early 90s, abduction of tea executives used to be very common by the Ulfa terrorists in Assam.

