Patna, July 4 (IANS) A tea seller was shot dead here by motorcycle borne criminals over free cold drinks, police said on Thursday.

Syed Faizad was shot on Wednesday night by one of the three bike-borne criminals who had a heated argument with him on June 25 after they demanded free cold drinks, a district police official said.

A case has been filed, the official said.

–IANS

