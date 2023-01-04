INDIA

Teacher arrested for beating Class 9 student in Vadodara

The Vadodara police have arrested a teacher of Nutan Vidyalay for giving corporal punishment to a Class 9 student.

He will be produced before the court later in the day. The teacher has been arrested under the IPC section for voluntarily causing hurt and under the sections of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

It took almost one week for the police to register a case and take action against the teacher Anil Prajapati, alleged the student’s parents. Parents had filed an application before the Sama police station in the last week of December, after the school management failed to take action against the teacher.

According to the parents, on December 12, teacher Prajapati had slapped his son three to four times, just because water had spilled out from his water bottle in the classroom. As the teacher had slapped the child several times, he was bleeding from ears.

Since the student was reluctant to attend school the next day, the parents inquired with him and were aghast to hear about the teacher’s brutality. The teacher had beaten him in the school corridor. The incident was recorded by a CCTV camera installed in the school premises.

Local social worker Bharat Rohit had led a delegation in the third week of December and met the school principal demanding action against the teacher. In-charge principal Ratilal Parmar assured of inquiry into the allegation, but refused to take action citing rules that only DEO can take action against the teacher, alleged Rohit.

