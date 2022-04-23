A lady teacher has been arrested for allegedly harbouring an RSS activist accused of murdering a CPI-M worker.

According to the CPI-M, RSS worker Nijen Das was allowed to hide in lady teacher Reshma’s house, which is very close to the ancestral home of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Pinarayi in Kannur.

Das is an accused in CPI-M worker Haridas’s murder which took place in Kannur in February. Since then, he has been on the run.

Incidentally, according to CPI-M Kannur district secretary M.V.Jayarajan, the media reports are alleging that Reshma and her husband are CPI-M followers which are baseless.

“Reshma’s husband Prasanth is presently working in the Middle East and he is more known as an RSS sympathiser. Reshma is a teacher and how she got the job and who helped her get it should be probed, then more things will come out. On tracking her mobile, police found that she was helping Das,” said Jayarajan.

On Friday evening, bombs were hurled at the house where Das was hiding after he was arrested early morning.

However, the local CPI-M leaders say that it has nothing to with the attack.

Latching on the issue was Kannur resident and State Congress president K.Sudhakaran who demanded the CPI-M to come clean on the incident.

“The CPI-M should answer on how an RSS person and an accused was kept in hiding at a house of CPI-M sympathisers and that too at a house next door to Vijayan’s residence. It’s the CPI-M which has to answer and not the RSS,” said Sudhakaran.

What has baffled many is the failure of the State Intelligence agency as Vijayan was staying in his house for many days since the last week of March till early this month.

20220423-140313