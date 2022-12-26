INDIA

Teacher arrested for sexually harassing student in K’taka

NewsWire
0
0

Karnataka police have arrested a teacher on charges of sexually harassing a girl student in Sankeshwar town in Belagavi district on Monday.

The accused teacher has been identified as B.R. Badakara.

The police have stated that a complaint has also been registered against another teacher K.M. Koli, for aiding the accused.

According to police, the accused was touching the girl student of 10th class inappropriately in the school campus. The girl had lodged a complaint in this regard with Sankeshwrapa police station.

In her complaint the girl had stated that the accused had also sexually assaulted her. He threatened that if she told anyone about his assault, her marks would be deducted.

The police have lodged a case against the accused under IPC Section 354 (a) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favors), 109 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

20221226-140802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The feisty legacy of Babar’s grandmother, from Nur Jahan to Qudsia...

    Lawyers stage protest over theft at Andhra court

    Closely monitoring Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra: Goa Health Minister

    Odisha Govt’s Covid WhatsApp helpline now supports vax information