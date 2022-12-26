Karnataka police have arrested a teacher on charges of sexually harassing a girl student in Sankeshwar town in Belagavi district on Monday.

The accused teacher has been identified as B.R. Badakara.

The police have stated that a complaint has also been registered against another teacher K.M. Koli, for aiding the accused.

According to police, the accused was touching the girl student of 10th class inappropriately in the school campus. The girl had lodged a complaint in this regard with Sankeshwrapa police station.

In her complaint the girl had stated that the accused had also sexually assaulted her. He threatened that if she told anyone about his assault, her marks would be deducted.

The police have lodged a case against the accused under IPC Section 354 (a) (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favors), 109 (abetment) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

