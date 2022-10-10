INDIA

Teacher beats student to death, FIR registered

A teacher has been accused of beating a student to death in a private school in Gautam Buddha Nagar of Greater Noida and an FIR has been registered against the absconding accused.

According to information received from the police, the 12-year-old victim studied in class five at the Captain Sanwalia Public School located on the Bambawad-Mahavad road.

The accused teacher, Soren, had asked students to prepare a subject for a test on October 6.

The next day when the victim was unable to answer some questions, the accused teacher got angry after which he beat the boy mercilessly on his head and back, following which the latter fainted, said officials.

After being admitted to Naveen Hospital in Dadri, the victim was transferred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, Delhi.

It was later revealed by the doctors that three veins of the boy’s head ruptured due to the severe blows.

The victim was pronounced dead late Sunday evening.

A search is underway for the absconding teaher.

